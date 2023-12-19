The New York Rangers, Artemi Panarin among them, face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to bet on Panarin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Artemi Panarin vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 19:47 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 29 games this season, Panarin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 24 of 29 games this season, Panarin has registered a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.

Panarin has an assist in 21 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Panarin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Panarin has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Panarin Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 29 Games 4 41 Points 2 16 Goals 1 25 Assists 1

