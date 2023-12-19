Tuesday's game features the Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) clashing at Binghamton University Events Center (on December 19) at 6:07 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-69 victory for Binghamton.

The matchup has no line set.

Binghamton vs. Niagara Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Binghamton, New York

Binghamton, New York Venue: Binghamton University Events Center

Binghamton vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 76, Niagara 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Binghamton vs. Niagara

Computer Predicted Spread: Binghamton (-6.6)

Binghamton (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Binghamton is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Niagara's 2-4-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Bearcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Purple Eagles' games have gone over.

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (scoring 73.9 points per game to rank 208th in college basketball while giving up 71.1 per contest to rank 188th in college basketball) and have a +28 scoring differential overall.

The 38.9 rebounds per game Binghamton averages rank 82nd in the nation, and are 4.0 more than the 34.9 its opponents record per outing.

Binghamton knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (8.0).

The Bearcats rank 206th in college basketball by averaging 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 212th in college basketball, allowing 90.3 points per 100 possessions.

Binghamton has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 12.2 (205th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.1 (323rd in college basketball).

