How to Watch Binghamton vs. Niagara on TV or Live Stream - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET.
Binghamton vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Binghamton Stats Insights
- The Bearcats are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Purple Eagles allow to opponents.
- Binghamton is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Eagles rank 361st.
- The Bearcats average only 1.9 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Purple Eagles allow (75.8).
- Binghamton has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 75.8 points.
Binghamton Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Binghamton is putting up 23.5 more points per game (88.0) than it is in road games (64.5).
- The Bearcats cede 64.0 points per game in home games this season, compared to 75.8 in away games.
- Binghamton is making 8.5 treys per game with a 42.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.3 more threes and 16.4% points better than it is averaging away from home (5.2 threes per game, 26.1% three-point percentage).
Binghamton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Colgate
|L 84-49
|Cotterell Court
|12/2/2023
|@ Stonehill
|W 79-64
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 91-79
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/19/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/30/2023
|Marywood
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.