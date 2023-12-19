The Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET.

Binghamton vs. Niagara Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
  • Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Binghamton Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Purple Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Binghamton is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Eagles rank 361st.
  • The Bearcats average only 1.9 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Purple Eagles allow (75.8).
  • Binghamton has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 75.8 points.

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Binghamton is putting up 23.5 more points per game (88.0) than it is in road games (64.5).
  • The Bearcats cede 64.0 points per game in home games this season, compared to 75.8 in away games.
  • Binghamton is making 8.5 treys per game with a 42.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.3 more threes and 16.4% points better than it is averaging away from home (5.2 threes per game, 26.1% three-point percentage).

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Colgate L 84-49 Cotterell Court
12/2/2023 @ Stonehill W 79-64 Merkert Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Le Moyne W 91-79 Binghamton University Events Center
12/19/2023 Niagara - Binghamton University Events Center
12/22/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center
12/30/2023 Marywood - Binghamton University Events Center

