The Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET.

Binghamton vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York TV: ESPN+

Binghamton Stats Insights

The Bearcats are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Purple Eagles allow to opponents.

Binghamton is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Eagles rank 361st.

The Bearcats average only 1.9 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Purple Eagles allow (75.8).

Binghamton has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 75.8 points.

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Binghamton is putting up 23.5 more points per game (88.0) than it is in road games (64.5).

The Bearcats cede 64.0 points per game in home games this season, compared to 75.8 in away games.

Binghamton is making 8.5 treys per game with a 42.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.3 more threes and 16.4% points better than it is averaging away from home (5.2 threes per game, 26.1% three-point percentage).

