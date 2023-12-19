Binghamton vs. Niagara December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) will play the Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:07 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Binghamton vs. Niagara Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Binghamton Players to Watch
- Symir Torrence: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tymu Chenery: 13.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Armon Harried: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Nehemiah Benson: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gavin Walsh: 4.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Niagara Players to Watch
Binghamton vs. Niagara Stat Comparison
|Binghamton Rank
|Binghamton AVG
|Niagara AVG
|Niagara Rank
|239th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|67.3
|317th
|165th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|244th
|116th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|25.8
|359th
|281st
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|354th
|300th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|5.8
|306th
|138th
|14.1
|Assists
|10.8
|319th
|243rd
|12.7
|Turnovers
|10.8
|102nd
