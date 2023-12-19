The Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Binghamton vs. Niagara Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Binghamton, New York

Binghamton, New York Venue: Binghamton University Events Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Binghamton -6.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Binghamton Betting Records & Stats

Binghamton and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points in three of nine games this season.

Binghamton's games this season have had an average of 145 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bearcats' ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

Binghamton has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Bearcats have played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

Binghamton has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Binghamton vs. Niagara Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Binghamton 3 33.3% 73.9 147.9 71.1 146.9 140.1 Niagara 2 33.3% 74 147.9 75.8 146.9 132.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Binghamton Insights & Trends

The 73.9 points per game the Bearcats record are the same as the Purple Eagles allow.

When Binghamton totals more than 75.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Binghamton vs. Niagara Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Binghamton 5-4-0 1-1 5-4-0 Niagara 2-4-0 1-2 4-2-0

Binghamton vs. Niagara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Binghamton Niagara 8-7 Home Record 9-4 5-11 Away Record 4-10 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.7 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.