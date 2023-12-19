New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cayuga County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Cayuga County, New York today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cayuga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Cayuga Senior High School at Marathon Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Marathon, NY
- Conference: Interscholastic - North Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.