Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will be in action on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Considering a bet on Kreider? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Chris Kreider vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Kreider has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 18:29 on the ice per game.

In Kreider's 29 games played this season he's scored in 13 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Kreider has a point in 16 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In eight of 29 games this year, Kreider has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Kreider hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kreider has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kreider Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 29 Games 4 24 Points 0 16 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

