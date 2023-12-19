Tuesday's contest features the Cornell Big Red (7-2) and the Siena Saints (2-8) matching up at MVP Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-63 victory for heavily favored Cornell according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornell vs. Siena Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cornell vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 82, Siena 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Cornell vs. Siena

Computer Predicted Spread: Cornell (-18.4)

Cornell (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Siena has put together a 1-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Cornell is 2-4-0. The Saints have hit the over in three games, while Big Red games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red's +57 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.8 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 77.4 per contest (310th in college basketball).

Cornell is 124th in the country at 38.0 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 more than the 32.8 its opponents average.

Cornell knocks down 9.9 three-pointers per game (26th in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (158th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per game its opponents make, at a 31.7% rate.

Cornell loses the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 15.3 (352nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.