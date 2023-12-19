The Siena Saints (2-8) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Cornell Big Red (7-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at MVP Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cornell vs. Siena matchup.

Cornell vs. Siena Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornell vs. Siena Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cornell Moneyline Siena Moneyline BetMGM Cornell (-12.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Cornell vs. Siena Betting Trends

Cornell has won two games against the spread this season.

In the Big Red's six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Siena has a record of just 1-8-0 against the spread this year.

In the Saints' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.