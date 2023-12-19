The Cornell Big Red (7-2) play the Siena Saints (2-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at MVP Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Siena Game Information

Cornell Players to Watch

  • Giovanni Emejuru: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Zek Tekin: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Killian Gribben: 5.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Michael Evbagharu: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Bralyn Smith: 6.9 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Siena Players to Watch

Cornell vs. Siena Stat Comparison

Siena Rank Siena AVG Cornell AVG Cornell Rank
359th 57.5 Points Scored 83.8 34th
271st 75.1 Points Allowed 77.4 312th
313th 29.8 Rebounds 33.4 172nd
83rd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 8 267th
347th 4.6 3pt Made 9.9 18th
345th 10 Assists 18.1 13th
360th 16.4 Turnovers 15.3 353rd

