Cornell vs. Siena December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (7-2) play the Siena Saints (2-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at MVP Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Cornell vs. Siena Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cornell Players to Watch
- Giovanni Emejuru: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zek Tekin: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Killian Gribben: 5.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Michael Evbagharu: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bralyn Smith: 6.9 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Siena Players to Watch
Cornell vs. Siena Stat Comparison
|Siena Rank
|Siena AVG
|Cornell AVG
|Cornell Rank
|359th
|57.5
|Points Scored
|83.8
|34th
|271st
|75.1
|Points Allowed
|77.4
|312th
|313th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|33.4
|172nd
|83rd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|267th
|347th
|4.6
|3pt Made
|9.9
|18th
|345th
|10
|Assists
|18.1
|13th
|360th
|16.4
|Turnovers
|15.3
|353rd
