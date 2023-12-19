The Siena Saints (2-8) are big, 15.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Cornell Big Red (7-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at MVP Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cornell vs. Siena Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cornell -15.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornell Betting Records & Stats

Each Cornell game this season has had a combined score above 149.5 total points.

Cornell has an average total of 161.2 in its outings this year, 11.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Big Red are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Cornell has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Big Red have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.

Cornell has a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cornell vs. Siena Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cornell 6 100% 83.8 140.5 77.4 153.1 153.7 Siena 0 0% 56.7 140.5 75.7 153.1 136.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Cornell Insights & Trends

The 83.8 points per game the Big Red put up are 8.1 more points than the Saints give up (75.7).

Cornell is 2-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 75.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cornell vs. Siena Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cornell 2-4-0 0-0 4-2-0 Siena 1-8-0 0-1 3-6-0

Cornell vs. Siena Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cornell Siena 11-2 Home Record 8-5 6-8 Away Record 7-8 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 80.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.