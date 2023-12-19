New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cortland County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Cortland County, New York is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cortland County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Cayuga Senior High School at Marathon Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Marathon, NY
- Conference: Interscholastic - North Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.