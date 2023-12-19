Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Essex County, New York today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Essex County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Schroon Lake Senior High School at Willsboro Senior High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Willsboro, NY
  • Conference: Mountain Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.