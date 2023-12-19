Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Fulton County, New York? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fonda-Fultonville High School at Mayfield High School