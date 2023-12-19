New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Jefferson County, New York today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Immaculate Heart Central High School at Edwards-Knox Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Edwards, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian River High School at Carthage Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Carthage, NY
- Conference: Frontier A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaver River Senior High School at Belleville Henderson CSD
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Adams, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sackets Harbor Senior High School at Lyme Central School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Chaumont, NY
- Conference: Frontier D
- How to Stream: Watch Here
