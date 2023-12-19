There is high school basketball action in Jefferson County, New York today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.

Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Immaculate Heart Central High School at Edwards-Knox Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Edwards, NY

Edwards, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian River High School at Carthage Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Carthage, NY

Carthage, NY Conference: Frontier A

Frontier A How to Stream: Watch Here

Beaver River Senior High School at Belleville Henderson CSD

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Adams, NY

Adams, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Sackets Harbor Senior High School at Lyme Central School