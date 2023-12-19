The Eastern Conference's third-ranked squad, the Toronto Maple Leafs (16-6-6), host the top-ranked group from the conference, the New York Rangers (21-7-1), on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers are 6-4-0 while scoring 30 goals against 32 goals conceded. On 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (29.4%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Maple Leafs 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-120)

Maple Leafs (-120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Maple Leafs (+1.5)

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 4-1-5 record in overtime matchups this season and a 21-7-1 overall record.

New York has won all nine of its games that were decided by one goal.

This season the Rangers recorded only one goal in three games and they've earned two points (1-2-0) in those contests.

When New York has scored two goals this season, they've earned six points (3-1-0 record).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals 21 times, earning 35 points from those matchups (17-3-1).

This season, New York has recorded a lone power-play goal in 17 games and registered 22 points with a record of 11-6-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 15-3-0 (30 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 6-4-1 to register 13 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 2nd 3.64 Goals Scored 3.28 12th 15th 3.18 Goals Allowed 2.72 8th 6th 32.8 Shots 30.6 15th 28th 32.4 Shots Allowed 29.7 12th 5th 25.88% Power Play % 29.79% 3rd 17th 80% Penalty Kill % 85.26% 6th

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

