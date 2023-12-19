Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers will be in action on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Looking to wager on Zibanejad's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Zibanejad has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 19:20 on the ice per game.

Zibanejad has scored a goal in eight of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Zibanejad has a point in 18 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points six times.

In 14 of 29 games this year, Zibanejad has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Zibanejad goes over his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Zibanejad has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 29 Games 4 26 Points 3 9 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

