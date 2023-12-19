There is high school basketball competition in Montgomery County, New York today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fonda-Fultonville High School at Mayfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Mayfield, NY

Mayfield, NY Conference: Section 2 - Western - Hudson

Section 2 - Western - Hudson How to Stream: Watch Here

Queensbury Senior High School at Amsterdam High School