New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Montgomery County, New York today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fonda-Fultonville High School at Mayfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Mayfield, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Western - Hudson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Queensbury Senior High School at Amsterdam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Amsterdam, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Foothills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.