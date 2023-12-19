New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Nassau County, New York, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plainedge Senior High School at Floral Park Memorial High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Floral Park, NY
- Conference: A-4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oyster Bay High School at The Wheatley School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Old Westbury, NY
- Conference: Section 8 - 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rockaway Senior High School at Cold Spring Harbor JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Cold Spring Harbor, NY
- Conference: Section 8 - 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
