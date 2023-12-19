New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in New York County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in New York County, New York today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New York County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Urban Assembly School for Law & Justice at The Clinton School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Manhattan, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.