Tuesday's game at Binghamton University Events Center has the Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) squaring off against the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) at 6:07 PM ET on December 19. Our computer prediction projects a 76-69 victory for Binghamton, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Niagara vs. Binghamton Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Niagara vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 76, Niagara 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Niagara vs. Binghamton

Computer Predicted Spread: Binghamton (-6.6)

Binghamton (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Binghamton has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Niagara is 2-4-0. The Bearcats are 5-4-0 and the Purple Eagles are 4-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Niagara Performance Insights

The Purple Eagles put up 74 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while giving up 75.8 per contest (292nd in college basketball). They have a -16 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Niagara is 361st in the nation at 28.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 30 its opponents average.

Niagara knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (290th in college basketball) at a 37.6% rate (50th in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 its opponents make, shooting 38% from deep.

Niagara forces 9.8 turnovers per game (332nd in college basketball) while committing 10.2 (56th in college basketball).

