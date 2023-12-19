The Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) will host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Niagara vs. Binghamton Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
  • Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Niagara Stats Insights

  • The Purple Eagles have shot at a 48% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.
  • This season, Niagara has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Purple Eagles rank 343rd.
  • The Purple Eagles put up only 2.9 more points per game (74) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (71.1).
  • When it scores more than 71.1 points, Niagara is 2-1.

Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Niagara averaged 69.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 60.1.
  • At home, the Purple Eagles conceded 64.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (67).
  • At home, Niagara made 7.3 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (5.5). Niagara's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.7%) than away (30.9%).

Niagara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 94-60 Gallagher Center
12/10/2023 Buffalo State W 113-64 Gallagher Center
12/16/2023 NJIT W 89-81 Gallagher Center
12/19/2023 @ Binghamton - Binghamton University Events Center
12/21/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
12/29/2023 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena

