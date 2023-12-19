How to Watch Niagara vs. Binghamton on TV or Live Stream - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) will host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
Niagara vs. Binghamton Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Niagara Stats Insights
- The Purple Eagles have shot at a 48% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.
- This season, Niagara has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Purple Eagles rank 343rd.
- The Purple Eagles put up only 2.9 more points per game (74) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (71.1).
- When it scores more than 71.1 points, Niagara is 2-1.
Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Niagara averaged 69.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 60.1.
- At home, the Purple Eagles conceded 64.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (67).
- At home, Niagara made 7.3 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (5.5). Niagara's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.7%) than away (30.9%).
Niagara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 94-60
|Gallagher Center
|12/10/2023
|Buffalo State
|W 113-64
|Gallagher Center
|12/16/2023
|NJIT
|W 89-81
|Gallagher Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Binghamton
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/29/2023
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
