The Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) will host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Niagara vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York TV: ESPN+

Niagara Stats Insights

The Purple Eagles have shot at a 48% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

This season, Niagara has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Purple Eagles rank 343rd.

The Purple Eagles put up only 2.9 more points per game (74) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (71.1).

When it scores more than 71.1 points, Niagara is 2-1.

Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Niagara averaged 69.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 60.1.

At home, the Purple Eagles conceded 64.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (67).

At home, Niagara made 7.3 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (5.5). Niagara's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.7%) than away (30.9%).

