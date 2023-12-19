The Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Binghamton vs. Niagara matchup.

Niagara vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Niagara vs. Binghamton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Niagara vs. Binghamton Betting Trends

Niagara has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Purple Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Binghamton has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Bearcats' nine games this season have hit the over.

