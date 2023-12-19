The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5) play the Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. This clash will start at 6:07 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Niagara vs. Binghamton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Niagara Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Players to Watch

Symir Torrence: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tymu Chenery: 13.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Armon Harried: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Nehemiah Benson: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Gavin Walsh: 4.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Binghamton Players to Watch

Torrence: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Chenery: 13.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Harried: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Benson: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Walsh: 4.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara vs. Binghamton Stat Comparison

Binghamton Rank Binghamton AVG Niagara AVG Niagara Rank 239th 72 Points Scored 67.3 317th 165th 70.2 Points Allowed 73.8 244th 116th 34.8 Rebounds 25.8 359th 281st 7.8 Off. Rebounds 5.7 354th 300th 5.9 3pt Made 5.8 306th 138th 14.1 Assists 10.8 319th 243rd 12.7 Turnovers 10.8 102nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.