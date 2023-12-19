The Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) are favored (by 6.5 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET. The over/under is 145.5 in the matchup.

Niagara vs. Binghamton Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Binghamton, New York

Binghamton, New York Venue: Binghamton University Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Binghamton -6.5 145.5

Purple Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Niagara and its opponents have scored more than 145.5 combined points twice this season.

Niagara's average game total this season has been 149.8, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Niagara are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Niagara has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Purple Eagles have been at least a +230 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Niagara has a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Niagara vs. Binghamton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Binghamton 3 33.3% 73.9 147.9 71.1 146.9 140.1 Niagara 2 33.3% 74.0 147.9 75.8 146.9 132.5

Additional Niagara Insights & Trends

The Purple Eagles score an average of 74.0 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 71.1 the Bearcats allow.

Niagara vs. Binghamton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Binghamton 5-4-0 1-1 5-4-0 Niagara 2-4-0 1-2 4-2-0

Niagara vs. Binghamton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Binghamton Niagara 8-7 Home Record 9-4 5-11 Away Record 4-10 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.7 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

