Niagara vs. Binghamton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 19
The Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) are favored (by 6.5 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET. The over/under is 145.5 in the matchup.
Niagara vs. Binghamton Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 6:07 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Binghamton, New York
- Venue: Binghamton University Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Binghamton
|-6.5
|145.5
Purple Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Niagara and its opponents have scored more than 145.5 combined points twice this season.
- Niagara's average game total this season has been 149.8, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Niagara are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Niagara has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- The Purple Eagles have been at least a +230 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Niagara has a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Niagara vs. Binghamton Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Binghamton
|3
|33.3%
|73.9
|147.9
|71.1
|146.9
|140.1
|Niagara
|2
|33.3%
|74.0
|147.9
|75.8
|146.9
|132.5
Additional Niagara Insights & Trends
- The Purple Eagles score an average of 74.0 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 71.1 the Bearcats allow.
Niagara vs. Binghamton Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Binghamton
|5-4-0
|1-1
|5-4-0
|Niagara
|2-4-0
|1-2
|4-2-0
Niagara vs. Binghamton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Binghamton
|Niagara
|8-7
|Home Record
|9-4
|5-11
|Away Record
|4-10
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|72.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.7
|65.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.1
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
