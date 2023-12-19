Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs (16-6-6) and the New York Rangers (21-7-1) at Scotiabank Arena sees the Maple Leafs as home favorites (-125 moneyline odds to win) against the Rangers (+105). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

In 17 games this season, Toronto and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 13-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Rangers have been made the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Toronto has put together a 12-8 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

New York has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer twice this season, and split 1-1.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 3-7 6-3-1 6.5 3.90 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.90 2.70 7 21.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 4-4-2 6.0 3.00 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.00 3.20 10 29.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4

