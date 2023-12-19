Mitchell Marner and Mika Zibanejad are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Toronto Maple Leafs face the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 41 points (1.4 per game), as he has totaled 16 goals and 25 assists in 29 games (playing 19:47 per game).

Vincent Trocheck has made a big impact for New York this season with 28 points (eight goals and 20 assists).

This season, New York's Zibanejad has 26 points, courtesy of nine goals (third on team) and 17 assists (fourth).

In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a record of 9-0-1 in 11 games this season, conceding 22 goals (2.1 goals against average) with 278 saves and a .927 save percentage, fourth-best in the league.

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

One of Toronto's most productive offensive players this season is William Nylander, with 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) and an average ice time of 20:34 per game.

Auston Matthews is another important player for Toronto, with 35 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring 23 goals and adding 12 assists.

Marner has 33 points for Toronto, via 13 goals and 20 assists.

In 13 games, Ilya Samsonov's record is 5-1-5. He has conceded 41 goals (3.51 goals against average) and has racked up 296 saves.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 2nd 3.64 Goals Scored 3.28 12th 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 2.72 8th 6th 32.8 Shots 30.6 14th 28th 32.4 Shots Allowed 29.7 12th 5th 25.88% Power Play % 29.79% 3rd 17th 80% Penalty Kill % 85.26% 6th

