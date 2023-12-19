The Toronto Maple Leafs (16-6-6, third in the Eastern Conference) and the New York Rangers (21-7-1, first), square off on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+ in a matchup between two of the conference's top-ranked teams.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-115) Rangers (-105) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

This season the Rangers have been an underdog six times, and won four of those games.

New York has gone 4-2 when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Rangers have a 51.2% chance to win.

New York has played 12 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 102 (7th) Goals 95 (16th) 89 (12th) Goals Allowed 79 (6th) 22 (12th) Power Play Goals 28 (5th) 17 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (6th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York owns a 3-6-0 record versus the spread while going 6-4-0 overall over its last 10 contests.

Four of New York's past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Rangers total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are averaging 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9 goals.

The Rangers have the league's 16th-ranked scoring offense (95 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Rangers have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 79 goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

They have a +16 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.

