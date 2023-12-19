Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (16-6-6, third in the Eastern Conference) and the New York Rangers (21-7-1, first), square off on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+ in a matchup between two of the conference's top-ranked teams.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-115)
|Rangers (-105)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rangers Betting Insights
- This season the Rangers have been an underdog six times, and won four of those games.
- New York has gone 4-2 when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Rangers have a 51.2% chance to win.
- New York has played 12 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Rangers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|102 (7th)
|Goals
|95 (16th)
|89 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|79 (6th)
|22 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|28 (5th)
|17 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (6th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York owns a 3-6-0 record versus the spread while going 6-4-0 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Four of New York's past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Rangers total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are averaging 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9 goals.
- The Rangers have the league's 16th-ranked scoring offense (95 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Rangers have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 79 goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.