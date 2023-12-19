Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Maple Leafs on December 19, 2023
Player prop bet odds for William Nylander, Artemi Panarin and others are listed when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
Panarin has scored 16 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 25 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 41 total points (1.4 per game). He takes 4.1 shots per game, shooting 13.6%.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|10
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 15
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Capitals
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Vincent Trocheck is one of the top contributors for New York with 28 total points (1.0 per game), with eight goals and 20 assists in 29 games.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Mika Zibanejad has posted nine goals on the season, adding 17 assists.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Nylander, who has scored 40 points in 28 games (15 goals and 25 assists).
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 16
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|10
|at Rangers
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 11
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 9
|0
|2
|2
|3
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Auston Matthews has 23 goals and 12 assists to total 35 points (1.3 per game).
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 14
|2
|1
|3
|9
|at Rangers
|Dec. 12
|2
|2
|4
|3
|at Islanders
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|11
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 9
|2
|0
|2
|4
