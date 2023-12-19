Player prop bet odds for William Nylander, Artemi Panarin and others are listed when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

Panarin has scored 16 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 25 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 41 total points (1.4 per game). He takes 4.1 shots per game, shooting 13.6%.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 10 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 0 2 2 3 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Dec. 10 0 1 1 6 at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Vincent Trocheck is one of the top contributors for New York with 28 total points (1.0 per game), with eight goals and 20 assists in 29 games.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 16 2 0 2 5 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Kings Dec. 10 0 3 3 3 at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Mika Zibanejad has posted nine goals on the season, adding 17 assists.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 1 1 2 3 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 1 1 2 2 vs. Kings Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Nylander, who has scored 40 points in 28 games (15 goals and 25 assists).

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 16 1 1 2 4 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 14 1 1 2 10 at Rangers Dec. 12 0 2 2 2 at Islanders Dec. 11 0 2 2 2 vs. Predators Dec. 9 0 2 2 3

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Auston Matthews has 23 goals and 12 assists to total 35 points (1.3 per game).

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 14 2 1 3 9 at Rangers Dec. 12 2 2 4 3 at Islanders Dec. 11 1 0 1 11 vs. Predators Dec. 9 2 0 2 4

