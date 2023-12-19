New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saratoga County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Saratoga County, New York? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Saratoga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Niskayuna High School at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Burnt Hills, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson Falls High School at Schuylerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Schuylerville, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Foothills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Saratoga Springs, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
