Tuesday's game between the Cornell Big Red (7-2) and Siena Saints (2-8) going head to head at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 82-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cornell, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Siena vs. Cornell Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Albany, New York

Venue: MVP Arena

Siena vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 82, Siena 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Siena vs. Cornell

Computer Predicted Spread: Cornell (-18.4)

Cornell (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Siena has compiled a 1-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Cornell is 2-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Saints are 3-6-0 and the Big Red are 4-2-0.

Siena Performance Insights

The Saints average 56.7 points per game (360th in college basketball) while allowing 75.7 per outing (292nd in college basketball). They have a -190 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 19 points per game.

Siena ranks 247th in the nation at 35 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.4 its opponents average.

Siena makes 3.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.4 (353rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7.

The Saints average 73.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (360th in college basketball), and give up 98.7 points per 100 possessions (331st in college basketball).

Siena has committed 4.9 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 15.9 (360th in college basketball action) while forcing 11 (274th in college basketball).

