Siena vs. Cornell December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Siena Saints (2-6) will play the Cornell Big Red (7-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Siena vs. Cornell Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Siena Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Siena Players to Watch
- Giovanni Emejuru: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zek Tekin: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Killian Gribben: 5.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Michael Evbagharu: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bralyn Smith: 6.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cornell Players to Watch
- Emejuru: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tekin: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gribben: 5.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Evbagharu: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Smith: 6.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Siena vs. Cornell Stat Comparison
|Siena Rank
|Siena AVG
|Cornell AVG
|Cornell Rank
|359th
|57.5
|Points Scored
|83.8
|34th
|271st
|75.1
|Points Allowed
|77.4
|312th
|313th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|33.4
|172nd
|83rd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|267th
|347th
|4.6
|3pt Made
|9.9
|18th
|345th
|10.0
|Assists
|18.1
|13th
|360th
|16.4
|Turnovers
|15.3
|353rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.