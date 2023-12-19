The Siena Saints (2-6) will play the Cornell Big Red (7-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Cornell Game Information

Siena Players to Watch

Giovanni Emejuru: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Zek Tekin: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Killian Gribben: 5.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Michael Evbagharu: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Bralyn Smith: 6.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cornell Players to Watch

Siena vs. Cornell Stat Comparison

Siena Rank Siena AVG Cornell AVG Cornell Rank 359th 57.5 Points Scored 83.8 34th 271st 75.1 Points Allowed 77.4 312th 313th 29.8 Rebounds 33.4 172nd 83rd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 8.0 267th 347th 4.6 3pt Made 9.9 18th 345th 10.0 Assists 18.1 13th 360th 16.4 Turnovers 15.3 353rd

