The Siena Saints (2-8) are heavy, 15.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Cornell Big Red (7-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at MVP Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Siena vs. Cornell Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cornell -15.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Betting Records & Stats

Every Siena game this season has finished with a combined score below 149.5 points.

The average over/under for Siena's matchups this season is 132.4, 17.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Siena has covered the spread only once in nine opportunities this season.

Siena has been posted as the underdog seven times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Saints have played as an underdog of +1000 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Siena has a 9.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Siena vs. Cornell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cornell 6 100% 83.8 140.5 77.4 153.1 153.7 Siena 0 0% 56.7 140.5 75.7 153.1 136.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

The Saints put up 20.7 fewer points per game (56.7) than the Big Red allow their opponents to score (77.4).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Siena vs. Cornell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cornell 2-4-0 0-0 4-2-0 Siena 1-8-0 0-1 3-6-0

Siena vs. Cornell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cornell Siena 11-2 Home Record 8-5 6-8 Away Record 7-8 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 80.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.