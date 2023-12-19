New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Suffolk County, New York today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Brentwood High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Brentwood, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sayville High School at Kings Park High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Kings Park, NY
- Conference: A-5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sachem High School East at Walt Whitman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John H Glenn High School at Hampton Bays High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Hampton Bays, NY
- Conference: A-6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rockaway Senior High School at Cold Spring Harbor JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Cold Spring Harbor, NY
- Conference: Section 8 - 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
