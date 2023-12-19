Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Suffolk County, New York today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Brentwood High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 19

4:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Brentwood, NY

Brentwood, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Sayville High School at Kings Park High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 19

5:45 PM ET on December 19 Location: Kings Park, NY

Kings Park, NY Conference: A-5

A-5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sachem High School East at Walt Whitman High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19

6:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Huntington Station, NY

Huntington Station, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

John H Glenn High School at Hampton Bays High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Hampton Bays, NY

Hampton Bays, NY Conference: A-6

A-6 How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rockaway Senior High School at Cold Spring Harbor JrSr High School