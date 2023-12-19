New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tompkins County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In Tompkins County, New York, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tompkins County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dryden Senior High School at Charles O Dickerson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Trumansburg, NY
- Conference: Interscholastic - North Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
