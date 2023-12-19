New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ulster County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Ulster County, New York today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ulster County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Hook Senior High School at New Paltz Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: New Paltz, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saugerties Senior High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Staatsburg, NY
- Conference: Mid Hudson 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
