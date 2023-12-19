The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Ulster County, New York today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ulster County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Red Hook Senior High School at New Paltz Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19

6:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: New Paltz, NY

New Paltz, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saugerties Senior High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park