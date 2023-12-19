The New York Rangers, Vincent Trocheck among them, play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Trocheck's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Trocheck has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 20:45 on the ice per game.

In six of 29 games this year Trocheck has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Trocheck has a point in 16 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Trocheck has an assist in 12 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Trocheck goes over his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Trocheck going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 29 Games 4 28 Points 3 8 Goals 0 20 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.