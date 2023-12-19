New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Warren County, New York today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Warren County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Loudonville Christian School at Bolton Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Bolton Landing, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Queensbury Senior High School at Amsterdam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Amsterdam, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Foothills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Warren Central School at Granville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Granville, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Adirondack
- How to Stream: Watch Here
