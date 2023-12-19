We have high school basketball competition in Warren County, New York today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Warren County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Loudonville Christian School at Bolton Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19

6:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Bolton Landing, NY

Bolton Landing, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Queensbury Senior High School at Amsterdam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Amsterdam, NY

Amsterdam, NY Conference: Section 2 - Foothills

Section 2 - Foothills How to Stream: Watch Here

North Warren Central School at Granville Senior High School