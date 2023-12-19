New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Washington County, New York, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Washington County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Edward JR-SR High School at Whitehall Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Whitehall, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Adirondack
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartford Central School at Argyle Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Argyle, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Adirondack
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson Falls High School at Schuylerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Schuylerville, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Foothills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Warren Central School at Granville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Granville, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Adirondack
- How to Stream: Watch Here
