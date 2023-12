A-10 teams will take the court in eight games on Wednesday in college basketball play. That includes the Richmond Spiders squaring off against the Michigan State Spartans at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort.

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV New Hampshire Wildcats at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Albany Great Danes at UMass Minutewomen 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 Fubo Sports US Albany Great Danes at UMass Minutewomen 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Albany Great Danes at UMass Minutewomen 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 NESN Dayton Flyers at Vanderbilt Commodores 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 SEC Network + Duquesne Dukes vs. Maine Black Bears 3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at VCU Rams 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Richmond Spiders vs. Michigan State Spartans 9:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 -

