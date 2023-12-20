New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Albany County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Albany County, New York today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Albany County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schoharie Senior High School at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Berne, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
