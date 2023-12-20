Wednesday's contest at William D. Mullins Center has the Albany Great Danes (9-2) going head to head against the UMass Minutewomen (2-9) at 12:00 PM ET on December 20. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 win for Albany.

The Great Danes are coming off of a 77-38 victory against Stonehill in their last outing on Saturday.

Albany vs. UMass Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Albany vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 66, UMass 58

Albany Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Great Danes defeated the Cornell Big Red on the road on November 22 by a score of 57-45.

Based on the RPI, the Minutewomen have two losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 59th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Albany is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Albany 2023-24 Best Wins

57-45 on the road over Cornell (No. 225) on November 22

76-58 at home over Siena (No. 286) on December 2

66-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 295) on November 16

68-57 at home over Dartmouth (No. 321) on December 12

58-55 on the road over Merrimack (No. 324) on November 6

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 14.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 51.9 FG%

14.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 51.9 FG% Deja Evans: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 32.9 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 32.9 FG% Helene Haegerstrand: 10.5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

10.5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Sarah Karpell: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Meghan Huerter: 8.3 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (25-for-53)

Albany Performance Insights

The Great Danes are outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game, with a +166 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.7 points per game (191st in college basketball) and allow 50.6 per contest (eighth in college basketball).

The Great Danes are scoring more points at home (77.6 per game) than on the road (55.8).

At home Albany is conceding 43.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than it is on the road (56.3).

