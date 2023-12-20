The Albany Great Danes (9-2) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the UMass Minutewomen (2-9) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center.

Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: Fubo Sports US

Albany vs. UMass Scoring Comparison

The Great Danes score 9.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Minutewomen allow their opponents to score (75.2).

Albany is 3-0 when it scores more than 75.2 points.

UMass is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 65.7 points.

The Minutewomen put up 7.9 more points per game (58.5) than the Great Danes give up (50.6).

UMass is 2-7 when scoring more than 50.6 points.

When Albany gives up fewer than 58.5 points, it is 9-0.

The Minutewomen are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Great Danes concede to opponents (36.1%).

The Great Danes shoot 42.2% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Minutewomen allow.

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 14.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 51.9 FG%

14.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 51.9 FG% Deja Evans: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 32.9 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 32.9 FG% Helene Haegerstrand: 10.5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

10.5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Sarah Karpell: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Meghan Huerter: 8.3 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (25-for-53)

Albany Schedule