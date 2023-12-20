How to Watch Arizona vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) look to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.
Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- North Carolina vs Oklahoma (TBA ET | January 1)
- Villanova vs Creighton (TBA ET | January 1)
- Baylor vs Duke (TBA ET | January 1)
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- In games Arizona shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 78th.
- The Wildcats record 92.9 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 77.6 the Crimson Tide allow.
- Arizona has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 77.6 points.
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide's 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.7%).
- This season, Alabama has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.7% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 78th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.
- The Crimson Tide's 92.1 points per game are 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- When Alabama allows fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona put up 85.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).
- Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, giving up 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.
- In terms of total threes made, Arizona performed worse in home games last year, averaging 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% mark on the road.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game at home (89.5) than away (73.7).
- At home, the Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.
- At home, Alabama made 11.1 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.7). Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
