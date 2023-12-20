Wednesday's contest that pits the Binghamton Bearcats (3-8) against the Army Black Knights (2-6) at Christl Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Binghamton. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 20.

Last time out, the Black Knights lost 62-42 to Vermont on Wednesday.

Army vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Army vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 66, Army 64

Army Schedule Analysis

When the Black Knights beat the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who are ranked No. 332 in our computer rankings, on November 12 by a score of 71-63, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Army has three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

Army Leaders

Kya Smith: 10.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 47.5 FG%

10.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 47.5 FG% Trinity Hardy: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

11.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Fiona Hastick: 7.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

7.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Reese Ericson: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Lauren Lithgow: 5.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

Army Performance Insights

The Black Knights have been outscored by 10.1 points per game (scoring 56.5 points per game to rank 310th in college basketball while giving up 66.6 per outing to rank 232nd in college basketball) and have a -81 scoring differential overall.

