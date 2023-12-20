The Binghamton Bearcats (3-8) travel to face the Army Black Knights (2-6) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Army Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Christl Arena in West Point, New York TV: ESPN+

Army vs. Binghamton Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats' 65.2 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 66.6 the Black Knights give up.

Binghamton has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.

Army's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.2 points.

The Black Knights record 56.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 66.9 the Bearcats give up.

Army is 1-1 when scoring more than 66.9 points.

The Black Knights shoot 34.8% from the field, 10.9% lower than the Bearcats concede defensively.

Army Leaders

Kya Smith: 10.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 47.5 FG%

10.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 47.5 FG% Trinity Hardy: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

11.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Fiona Hastick: 7.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

7.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Reese Ericson: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Lauren Lithgow: 5.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

Army Schedule