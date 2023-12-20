Wednesday's game that pits the Binghamton Bearcats (3-8) versus the Army Black Knights (2-6) at Christl Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Binghamton. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Bearcats came out on top in their last matchup 64-52 against Coppin State on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Binghamton vs. Army Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Binghamton vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 66, Army 64

Binghamton Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Bearcats picked up their best win of the season, a 73-65 victory over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 295) in our computer rankings.

Binghamton has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (seven).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Binghamton 2023-24 Best Wins

73-65 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 295) on November 18

64-52 at home over Coppin State (No. 296) on December 17

Binghamton Leaders

Jadyn Weltz: 11.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 48 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)

11.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 48 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42) Ella Wanzer: 12.7 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (34-for-83)

12.7 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (34-for-83) Denai Bowman: 10 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%

10 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG% Genevieve Coleman: 10 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

10 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Camryn Fauria: 5.9 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats have a -19 scoring differential, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 65.2 points per game, 200th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.9 per contest to rank 237th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.