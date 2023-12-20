The Army Black Knights (2-5) meet the Binghamton Bearcats (2-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Binghamton vs. Army Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Binghamton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Binghamton Players to Watch

Trinity Hardy: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Kya Smith: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Fiona Hastick: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Reese Ericson: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Lauren Lithgow: 5.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Army Players to Watch

Hardy: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Smith: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Hastick: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Ericson: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Lithgow: 5.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.