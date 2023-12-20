How to Watch the Binghamton vs. Army Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Binghamton Bearcats (3-8) will look to break a four-game road slide when taking on the Army Black Knights (2-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Christl Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
- TV: ESPN+
Binghamton vs. Army Scoring Comparison
- The Bearcats' 65.2 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 66.6 the Black Knights give up.
- Binghamton has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.
- Army is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.2 points.
- The 56.5 points per game the Black Knights score are 10.4 fewer points than the Bearcats allow (66.9).
- Army is 1-1 when scoring more than 66.9 points.
- The Black Knights shoot 34.8% from the field, 10.9% lower than the Bearcats allow defensively.
Binghamton Leaders
- Jadyn Weltz: 11.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 48 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)
- Ella Wanzer: 12.7 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (34-for-83)
- Denai Bowman: 10 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%
- Genevieve Coleman: 10 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Camryn Fauria: 5.9 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
Binghamton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 73-62
|Petersen Events Center
|12/8/2023
|Canisius
|L 71-64
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/17/2023
|Coppin State
|W 64-52
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Army
|-
|Christl Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chestnut Hill
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|1/4/2024
|UMBC
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
