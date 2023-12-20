The Binghamton Bearcats (3-8) will look to break a four-game road slide when taking on the Army Black Knights (2-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Christl Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Christl Arena in West Point, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Army Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats' 65.2 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 66.6 the Black Knights give up.

Binghamton has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.

Army is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.2 points.

The 56.5 points per game the Black Knights score are 10.4 fewer points than the Bearcats allow (66.9).

Army is 1-1 when scoring more than 66.9 points.

The Black Knights shoot 34.8% from the field, 10.9% lower than the Bearcats allow defensively.

Binghamton Leaders

Jadyn Weltz: 11.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 48 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)

11.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 48 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42) Ella Wanzer: 12.7 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (34-for-83)

12.7 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (34-for-83) Denai Bowman: 10 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%

10 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG% Genevieve Coleman: 10 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

10 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Camryn Fauria: 5.9 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

