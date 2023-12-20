The Binghamton Bearcats (3-8) will look to break a four-game road slide when taking on the Army Black Knights (2-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Christl Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Binghamton vs. Army Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearcats' 65.2 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 66.6 the Black Knights give up.
  • Binghamton has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.
  • Army is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.2 points.
  • The 56.5 points per game the Black Knights score are 10.4 fewer points than the Bearcats allow (66.9).
  • Army is 1-1 when scoring more than 66.9 points.
  • The Black Knights shoot 34.8% from the field, 10.9% lower than the Bearcats allow defensively.

Binghamton Leaders

  • Jadyn Weltz: 11.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 48 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)
  • Ella Wanzer: 12.7 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (34-for-83)
  • Denai Bowman: 10 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%
  • Genevieve Coleman: 10 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Camryn Fauria: 5.9 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Binghamton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 73-62 Petersen Events Center
12/8/2023 Canisius L 71-64 Binghamton University Events Center
12/17/2023 Coppin State W 64-52 Binghamton University Events Center
12/20/2023 @ Army - Christl Arena
12/30/2023 Chestnut Hill - Binghamton University Events Center
1/4/2024 UMBC - Binghamton University Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.