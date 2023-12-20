Cameron Johnson and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 125-108 loss to the Jazz, Johnson put up seven points.

In this article, we dig into Johnson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.9 13.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 5.2 Assists -- 2.6 2.3 PRA -- 21.8 20.6 PR -- 19.2 18.3 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.3



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Knicks

Johnson is responsible for taking 9.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Johnson's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.1 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.2.

The Knicks give up 111.7 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Allowing 40.6 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the best squad in the league.

Conceding 26.1 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 13.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 27 33 2 0 7 1 0 2/13/2023 27 14 4 1 2 0 1

